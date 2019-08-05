Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (CDEV) Reaches $5.30 Yearly Low; New Residential Investment (NRZ)’s Sentiment Is 1.59

The stock of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) hit a new 52-week low and has $4.82 target or 9.00% below today’s $5.30 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.48 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $4.82 price target is reached, the company will be worth $132.84 million less. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.3. About 2.90 million shares traded. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) has declined 67.04% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CDEV News: 09/05/2018 – CENTENNIAL’S CEO SAYS DOESN’T EXPECT U.S. SHALE OIL PRODUCERS TO INCREASE OUTPUT AFTER U.S. PRESIDENT TRUMP’S EXIT FROM IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL; 08/05/2018 – CENTENNIAL RESOURCE 1Q EPS 25C; 09/05/2018 – Centennial Resource Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Global Natural Resources Adds Centennial Re; 17/05/2018 – Centennial Resource at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – Centennial Resource Development Announces 1Q 2018 Fincl and Operational Results; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 26/03/2018 – Centennial Resource Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT INC CDEV.O CHIEF EXECUTIVE MARK PAPA MEETS WITH SAUDI ARAMCO BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN HOUSTON; 21/05/2018 – Centennial Resource at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 156 institutional investors increased or opened new positions, while 98 sold and decreased holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 187.46 million shares, up from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding New Residential Investment Corp in top ten positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 68 Increased: 106 New Position: 50.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.28 billion. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments divisions. It has a 19.03 P/E ratio. The firm invests in excess mortgage servicing rights on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 12.02% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. for 310,000 shares. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc owns 900,000 shares or 4.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Doheny Asset Management Ca has 4.2% invested in the company for 291,900 shares. The Virginia-based Swift Run Capital Management Llc has invested 2.61% in the stock. Capital Growth Management Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.15 million shares.

The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $14.99. About 3.08 million shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) has declined 12.74% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.48 billion. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated natural gas reserves located in Reeves, Ward, and Pecos counties, West Texas. It has a 11.23 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016.