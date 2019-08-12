Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (CDEV) Reaches $4.65 After 7.00% Up Move; Sandridge Energy (SD) Shorts Raised By 0.97%

Sandridge Energy Inc (NYSE:SD) had an increase of 0.97% in short interest. SD’s SI was 1.39M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.97% from 1.38 million shares previously. With 310,600 avg volume, 5 days are for Sandridge Energy Inc (NYSE:SD)’s short sellers to cover SD’s short positions. The SI to Sandridge Energy Inc’s float is 4.1%. The stock decreased 3.01% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.32. About 61,571 shares traded. SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) has declined 58.97% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SD News: 09/04/2018 – SandRidge Energy Comments on Icahn Capital’s Intention to Nominate Directors; 23/04/2018 – Carl Icahn Sends Letter to Sandridge Energy Demanding Right to Inspect Books, Records; 24/04/2018 – ICAHN FILES PROXY SEEKING SUPPORT FOR 5 SANDRIDGE NOMINEES; 11/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN SAYS ON MAY 11, NOTIFIED SANDRIDGE OF INTENTION TO NOMINATE 2 ADDITIONAL INDIVIDUALS — JONATHAN CHRISTODORO, NANCY DUNLAP — TO SANDRIDGE’S BOARD; 19/03/2018 – SANDRIDGE – CO DOES NOT SUPPORT MIDSTATES’ ESTIMATE THAT COMBINED BUSINESS PLAN WOULD RESULT IN GENERALLY FLAT PRODUCTION FROM 2019-2022; 09/05/2018 – ADVANTAGE MIDSTREAM SAYS ANNOUNCED COMPLETION OF A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH SANDRIDGE ENERGY; 09/04/2018 – SD: ICAHN HASN’T SUBMITTED QUALIFIED, INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES; 18/04/2018 – SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC – STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, WHICH MAY INCLUDE DIVESTMENT OR JV OPPORTUNITIES ASSOCIATED WITH NORTH PARK BASIN ASSETS; 19/03/2018 – SandRidge Rejects Midstates’ Unsolicited Takeover Offer; 18/05/2018 – Icahn Confidentiality Agreement With SandRidge Doesn’t Contain Standstill Provision

The stock of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.98% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $4.645. About 1.04 million shares traded. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) has declined 67.04% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CDEV News: 08/05/2018 – Centennial Resource Devt 1Q Net $66.1M; 08/05/2018 – CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT INC – QTRLY OIL AND GAS SALES $215.9 MLN VS $61.1 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Centennial Resource Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – U.S. shale CEOs meet with Saudi Aramco board in Houston; 08/05/2018 – CENTENNIAL RESOURCE 1Q REV. $215.9M; 08/05/2018 – CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT AMENDS CREDIT LINE; 09/05/2018 – CENTENNIAL’S CEO SAYS DOESN’T EXPECT U.S. SHALE OIL PRODUCERS TO INCREASE OUTPUT AFTER U.S. PRESIDENT TRUMP’S EXIT FROM IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL; 08/05/2018 – Centennial Resource Devt 1Q EPS 25c; 27/03/2018 – CENTENNIAL SEES DRILLING LONGER HORIZONTAL WELLS IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – Centennial Resource Presenting at Conference Mar 27The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $1.28B company. It was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $4.97 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CDEV worth $89.88M more.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated natural gas reserves located in Reeves, Ward, and Pecos counties, West Texas. It has a 15.8 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016.

More notable recent Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/7/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “One Thing To Remember About The Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger names new CEO and a new chairman – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

More notable recent SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SandRidge Energy, Inc. Reports Financial and Operational Results for Second Quarter 2019 – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) CEO Paul McKinney on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SandRidge Energy, Inc. Announces 2019 Second Quarter Financial and Operational Results Release Date and Conference Call Information – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Secure Digital (sd) Memory Cards Market Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2017-2028 – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 20, 2019.