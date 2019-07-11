Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (CDEV) Is At $7.54 Formed Wedge; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Lowered Deere & Co Com (DE) Position

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased Deere & Co Com (DE) stake by 89.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,001 shares as Deere & Co Com (DE)’s stock declined 10.98%. The Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc holds 238 shares with $345,000 value, down from 2,239 last quarter. Deere & Co Com now has $50.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $160.81. About 1.54 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND REVENUE INCREASED 29 PERCENT, TO $10.720 BILLION, FOR THE SECOND QUARTER; 30/05/2018 – Deere Raises Quarterly Dividend By 15% — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE’S WORLDWIDE SALES OF AGRICULTURE AND TURF EQUIPMENT ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 14 PERCENT FOR FISCAL-YEAR 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS VITAL THAT FARMERS HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO THE GLOBAL MARKET; 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 11/04/2018 – Deere & Co sinks on weak March sales figures; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: FALLING ARGENTINE SALES OFFSET POTENTIAL BRAZIL GAINS; 21/03/2018 – Deere Is On the Hunt for More Deals in Precision Agriculture; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES WERE DOWN MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (CDEV) formed wedge down with $7.01 target or 7.00% below today’s $7.54 share price. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (CDEV) has $2.27B valuation. The stock increased 9.12% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $7.54. About 4.70 million shares traded or 37.96% up from the average. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) has declined 48.47% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CDEV News: 09/05/2018 – CENTENNIAL’S PAPA DECLINES TO COMMENT ON ARAMCO BOARD MEETING IN HOUSTON; 27/03/2018 – CENTENNIAL SEES DRILLING LONGER HORIZONTAL WELLS IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – RPT-CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 08/05/2018 – CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT AMENDS CREDIT LINE; 27/03/2018 – CENTENNIAL RESOURCES CEO MARK PAPA COMMENTS AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 08/05/2018 – CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT SAYS CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO CERTAIN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Global Natural Resources Adds Centennial Re; 08/05/2018 – CENTENNIAL RESOURCE 1Q REV. $215.9M; 13/03/2018 – CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT INC CDEV.O : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Among 13 analysts covering Deere (NYSE:DE), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Deere had 22 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, June 17. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $17000 target in Monday, May 20 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by JP Morgan. UBS maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of DE in report on Monday, May 20 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, May 23. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Wells Fargo. The company was upgraded on Monday, June 24 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Citigroup.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.87 million activity. On Thursday, January 17 May John C II sold $1.87 million worth of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 11,661 shares.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $889.49M for 14.21 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 45.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CDEV’s profit will be $39.21 million for 14.50 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Centennial Resource Development, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.50% EPS growth.