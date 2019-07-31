Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (CDEV) EPS Estimated At $0.10; Maple Capital Management Trimmed Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position By $905,736

Analysts expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to report $0.10 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 58.33% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. CDEV’s profit would be $27.64 million giving it 14.85 P/E if the $0.10 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, Centennial Resource Development, Inc.’s analysts see 25.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 8.39% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $5.94. About 6.36 million shares traded or 74.59% up from the average. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) has declined 48.47% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CDEV News: 08/05/2018 – Centennial Resource Devt 1Q Net $66.1M; 08/05/2018 – Centennial Resource Devt 1Q Average Daily Total Equivalent Production Increased 22 % Versus Prior Period; 26/03/2018 – Centennial Resource Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Centennial Resource Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT INC CDEV.O CHIEF EXECUTIVE MARK PAPA MEETS WITH SAUDI ARAMCO BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN HOUSTON; 08/05/2018 – Centennial Resource Devt 1Q EPS 25c; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Global Natural Resources Adds Centennial Re; 08/05/2018 – CENTENNIAL RESOURCE 1Q REV. $215.9M; 23/03/2018 – Centennial Resource Presenting at Conference Mar 27; 08/05/2018 – CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT INC – QTRLY OIL AND GAS SALES $215.9 MLN VS $61.1 MLN

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 29.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 8,709 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Maple Capital Management Inc holds 20,977 shares with $2.18M value, down from 29,686 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $302.03B valuation. The stock increased 3.80% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $120.41. About 17.79M shares traded or 151.21% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $253.20 million activity. 4,395 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $428,789 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. Taylor David S sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97M. Shares for $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6. $2.86 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. 20,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $1.98 million were sold by Matthew Price. Coombe Gary A had sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20M on Tuesday, February 12. The insider PELTZ NELSON sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77 million.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of PG in report on Wednesday, April 24 to “Overweight” rating. Macquarie Research maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Friday, March 29. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $111 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo upgraded the shares of PG in report on Monday, April 8 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, June 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Shelter Ins Retirement Plan accumulated 69,600 shares or 3.73% of the stock. World Invsts has invested 0.34% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 965,474 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Llc holds 76,305 shares. Kcm Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 1.26% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 186,647 shares. Culbertson A N & Co Inc reported 59,973 shares. Wills Finance owns 50,329 shares for 3.55% of their portfolio. Cornerstone, a California-based fund reported 26,145 shares. Daiwa Gru owns 0.13% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 147,569 shares. Chilton Limited Com stated it has 1.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Connecticut-based Paloma Partners Company has invested 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 6,005 shares. S&Co reported 17,187 shares stake. Panagora Asset Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.71 million shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What to Do Now in Case the Fed Waits Until September – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated natural gas reserves located in Reeves, Ward, and Pecos counties, West Texas. It has a 12.58 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016.

More notable recent Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Monday Sector Laggards: Packaging & Containers, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “One Thing To Remember About The Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wednesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Manufacturing Stocks – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (CDEV) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.