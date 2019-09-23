Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) and The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) and The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB). The two are both Oil & Gas Pipelines companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centennial Resource Development Inc. 7 1.51 N/A 0.46 12.85 The Williams Companies Inc. 27 3.48 N/A -0.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Centennial Resource Development Inc. and The Williams Companies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Centennial Resource Development Inc. and The Williams Companies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centennial Resource Development Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3% The Williams Companies Inc. 0.00% -0.8% -0.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Centennial Resource Development Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival The Williams Companies Inc. is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Centennial Resource Development Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than The Williams Companies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Centennial Resource Development Inc. and The Williams Companies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Centennial Resource Development Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 The Williams Companies Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Centennial Resource Development Inc. has a 44.42% upside potential and a consensus price target of $7.25. On the other hand, The Williams Companies Inc.’s potential upside is 18.98% and its consensus price target is $29.4. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Centennial Resource Development Inc. seems more appealing than The Williams Companies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Centennial Resource Development Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.9% of The Williams Companies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1% are Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of The Williams Companies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Centennial Resource Development Inc. -4.34% -21.5% -40.14% -55.79% -67.04% -46.01% The Williams Companies Inc. -8.4% -12.19% -11.94% -8.81% -16.67% 11.75%

For the past year Centennial Resource Development Inc. had bearish trend while The Williams Companies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Centennial Resource Development Inc. beats The Williams Companies Inc.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated natural gas reserves located in Reeves, Ward, and Pecos counties, West Texas. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

The Williams Companies, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Williams Partners, Williams NGL (natural gas liquids) & Petchem Services, and Other segments. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the offshore Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area. The company also owns and operates a natural gas pipeline system extending from the San Juan basin in northwestern New Mexico and southwestern Colorado through Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington to a point on the Canadian border near Sumas, Washington; gulfstream natural gas pipeline system extending from the Mobile Bay area in Alabama to markets in Florida; and constitution pipeline that would connect its gathering system in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania to the Iroquois Gas Transmission and Tennessee Gas Pipeline systems in New York. In addition, it provides natural gas gathering, treating, processing, and compression; NGL production, fractionation, storage, marketing, and transportation; deepwater production handling and crude oil transportation; and olefin production services, as well as transports and stores natural gas to local natural gas distribution companies, municipal utilities, direct industrial users, electric power generators, and natural gas marketers and producers. Further, the company offers construction management services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated approximately 13,600 miles of pipelines. The Williams Companies, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.