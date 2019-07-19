Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) and Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Contrasting side by side

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) and Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centennial Resource Development Inc. 10 1.90 N/A 0.46 21.77 Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 2 0.50 N/A -1.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Centennial Resource Development Inc. and Sanchez Midstream Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 has Centennial Resource Development Inc. and Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centennial Resource Development Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3% Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 66.9% -7.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Centennial Resource Development Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Sanchez Midstream Partners LP is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Sanchez Midstream Partners LP is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Centennial Resource Development Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Centennial Resource Development Inc. and Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Centennial Resource Development Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Centennial Resource Development Inc. is $10, with potential upside of 63.93%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Centennial Resource Development Inc. and Sanchez Midstream Partners LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 24.7%. Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 25.69% of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Centennial Resource Development Inc. 4.02% 0.5% -18.05% -45.63% -48.47% -8.53% Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 8.11% 21.74% -13.31% -41.18% -76.67% 62.79%

For the past year Centennial Resource Development Inc. has -8.53% weaker performance while Sanchez Midstream Partners LP has 62.79% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Centennial Resource Development Inc. beats Sanchez Midstream Partners LP.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated natural gas reserves located in Reeves, Ward, and Pecos counties, West Texas. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.