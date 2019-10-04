Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) and NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Comparing side by side

Both Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) and NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centennial Resource Development Inc. 5 5.42 190.37M 0.46 12.85 NuStar Energy L.P. 27 1.60 N/A -6.65 0.00

Demonstrates Centennial Resource Development Inc. and NuStar Energy L.P. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centennial Resource Development Inc. 4,120,562,770.56% 4.1% 3% NuStar Energy L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Centennial Resource Development Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, NuStar Energy L.P.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NuStar Energy L.P.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Centennial Resource Development Inc. and NuStar Energy L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Centennial Resource Development Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 NuStar Energy L.P. 0 1 0 2.00

The average price target of Centennial Resource Development Inc. is $7.25, with potential upside of 81.02%. NuStar Energy L.P. on the other hand boasts of a $32 average price target and a 12.72% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Centennial Resource Development Inc. is looking more favorable than NuStar Energy L.P., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Centennial Resource Development Inc. shares and 69.6% of NuStar Energy L.P. shares. Insiders held roughly 1% of Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 9.1% are NuStar Energy L.P.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Centennial Resource Development Inc. -4.34% -21.5% -40.14% -55.79% -67.04% -46.01% NuStar Energy L.P. -0.72% 5.03% 5.8% 12.53% 16.65% 38.56%

For the past year Centennial Resource Development Inc. had bearish trend while NuStar Energy L.P. had bullish trend.

Summary

Centennial Resource Development Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors NuStar Energy L.P.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated natural gas reserves located in Reeves, Ward, and Pecos counties, West Texas. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products; and transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia. The Storage segment owns terminal and storage facilities, which offer storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, crude oil, specialty chemicals, and other liquids. This segment also provides pilotage, tug assistance, line handling, launch, emergency response, and other ship services. The Fuels Marketing segment is involved in the purchase of crude oil, fuel oil, bunker fuel, fuel oil blending components, and other refined products for resale. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 5,510 miles of refined product pipelines; 1,230 miles of crude oil pipelines; 2,000 miles of anhydrous ammonia pipelines; and 79 terminal and storage facilities, which offer approximately 95 million barrels of storage capacity. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Riverwalk Logistics, L.P. serves as the general partner of the company and is owned by NuStar GP Holdings, LLC. NuStar Energy L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.