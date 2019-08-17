Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) and Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Contrasting side by side

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) and Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centennial Resource Development Inc. 9 1.29 N/A 0.46 12.85 Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 9 0.18 N/A -0.60 0.00

In table 1 we can see Centennial Resource Development Inc. and Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Centennial Resource Development Inc. and Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centennial Resource Development Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3% Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 0.00% -159.7% -15.4%

Liquidity

Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Martin Midstream Partners L.P. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Centennial Resource Development Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Centennial Resource Development Inc. and Martin Midstream Partners L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Centennial Resource Development Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 133.64% for Centennial Resource Development Inc. with average target price of $10.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Centennial Resource Development Inc. and Martin Midstream Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 32.6% respectively. 1% are Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Centennial Resource Development Inc. -4.34% -21.5% -40.14% -55.79% -67.04% -46.01% Martin Midstream Partners L.P. -9.32% -12.05% -18.59% -55.26% -53.74% -40.37%

For the past year Centennial Resource Development Inc. was more bearish than Martin Midstream Partners L.P.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Centennial Resource Development Inc. beats Martin Midstream Partners L.P.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated natural gas reserves located in Reeves, Ward, and Pecos counties, West Texas. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.