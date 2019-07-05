Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (CDEV) Analysts See $0.13 EPS; 2 Analysts Bullish International Business Machines (IBM)

Among 4 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Int`l Business Machines had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. See International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: Outperform New Target: $150.0000 Initiates Coverage On

17/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $130 New Target: $140 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $147 New Target: $155 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform New Target: $173 Initiates Coverage On

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Analysts expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to report $0.13 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 45.83% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. CDEV’s profit would be $36.46 million giving it 14.44 P/E if the $0.13 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, Centennial Resource Development, Inc.’s analysts see 62.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.51. About 1.03M shares traded. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) has declined 48.47% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CDEV News: 02/05/2018 – Ivy Global Natural Resources Adds Centennial Re; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Centennial Resource Development to Participate in Upcoming Energy Conferences; 08/05/2018 – CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT INC – FOR QUARTER, AVERAGE DAILY CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION INCREASED 15 PERCENT COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – Centennial Resource Devt 1Q Net $66.1M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Centennial Resource Development In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDEV); 17/05/2018 – Centennial Resource at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 23/03/2018 – Centennial Resource Presenting at Conference Mar 27; 09/05/2018 – CENTENNIAL’S PAPA DECLINES TO COMMENT ON ARAMCO BOARD MEETING IN HOUSTON; 13/03/2018 – CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT INC CDEV.O : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.11 billion. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated natural gas reserves located in Reeves, Ward, and Pecos counties, West Texas. It has a 15.9 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016.

More notable recent Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (CDEV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “One Thing To Remember About The Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) Shares Enter Oversold Territory – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM: Buying While Apathetic – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Make Of International Business Machines Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:IBM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IBM’s Blockchain Shipping Platform May Have Just Hit Critical Mass – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM: Big Blue Is A Big Short – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $141.37. About 1.24M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for IBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – BayCare Hospitals Named Among Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals by IBM Watson Health; 24/05/2018 – UCG Technologies Launches into Healthcare with Acquisition of Contract Management SaaS Provider Contract Guardian, Inc; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Ernst & Young hires three executive directors, principal; 26/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM AND MAERSK; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Range of End-users to Drive Demand – TMR

