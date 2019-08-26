Centene Del Com Stk (CNC) Holder Sivik Global Healthcare Has Raised Holding by $2.68 Million; Echo Street Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Agilent Technologies (A) by $3.57 Million

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del Com Stk (CNC) by 171.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 50,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, up from 29,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $45.28. About 4.17M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 44,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 929,733 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.73 million, down from 974,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $69.61. About 1.19 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 02/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Enhance Lab Informatics with Acquisition of Genohm; 22/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE AGILENT-RELATED BUSINESS FROM YOUNG IN SCIENTIFIC CO. LTD; 16/04/2018 – Agilent: SVP and President of Life Sciences and Analytical Grp to Leave; 15/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES FILES SECOND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTEL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Agilent Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (A); 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF TRADE SECRETS, COPYRIGHT OF COMPUTER SOFTWARE; 22/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 1.72M shares to 2.24 million shares, valued at $42.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 159,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (NYSE:SKT).

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AutoNation strikes deal with former CEO – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Did CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CF) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Agilent completes BioTek buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise reported 3.55 million shares. Norinchukin National Bank The holds 0.16% or 156,984 shares. Bb&T Llc invested in 9,924 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 1,193 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx has 0.13% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Amalgamated Bancshares accumulated 40,630 shares. The New York-based Rothschild And Com Asset Management Us Incorporated has invested 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability holds 5,690 shares. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada Inc stated it has 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 461,530 shares. Creative Planning reported 20,528 shares. 577,221 are owned by Principal Fincl Group. James Investment invested in 0% or 30 shares. Oakworth Capital invested in 0.01% or 390 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc reported 1.05M shares stake.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Centene Corp (CNC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Centene to expand presence in health insurance exchange in 10 states – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.