Centene Del Com (CNC) Stock Declined While Somerset Trust Company Increased Position by $421,721; Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Verus Financial Partners Boosted Holding by $592,020

Somerset Trust Company increased its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (CNC) by 99.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company bought 7,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,964 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $847,000, up from 8,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in Centene Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $51.57. About 1.13 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $285.52. About 374,977 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Anthem to reaffirm 2019 EPS guidance in investor meetings – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference – Business Wire” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With A Return On Equity Of 13%, Has Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Management Done Well? – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Catch-Up Picks – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Anthem to acquire Beacon Health Options – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Somerset Trust Company, which manages about $190.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machscom (NYSE:IBM) by 11,721 shares to 84 shares, valued at $12,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 7 Best Acquisitions of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “WellCare, 2019 Business of Pride – Tampa Bay Business Journal – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Mosaic, Centene and American Airlines – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Centene To Present At BMO Capital Healthcare Conference – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity.