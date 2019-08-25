Centene Del Com (CNC) Stake Held by Somerset Trust Company; As Gray Television (GTN) Market Valuation Declined, Act Ii Management LP Trimmed Position by $420,000

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 156,672 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, down from 176,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $15.68. About 1.04M shares traded or 6.01% up from the average. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash

Somerset Trust Company increased its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (CNC) by 99.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company bought 7,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 15,964 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $847,000, up from 8,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in Centene Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 4.17M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $204,935 activity. The insider HOWELL HILTON H JR bought 1,800 shares worth $26,568. 1,300 shares were bought by Howell Robin Robinson, worth $20,137 on Tuesday, August 13.

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Fargo General Manager Jim Wareham Passes Away – GlobeNewswire” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gray Television filing early warning on Frankly disposition – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), A Stock That Climbed 53% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Gray Television, Inc.’s (NYSE:GTN) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gray Names General Managers for New Television Stations – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Somerset Trust Company, which manages about $190.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machscom (NYSE:IBM) by 11,721 shares to 84 shares, valued at $12,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Appaloosa’s 13F Shows Reduced Stakes in Allergan (AGN), Facebook (FB), Micron (MU), Exits Alibaba (BABA) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.