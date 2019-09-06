Centene Del Com (CNC) Shareholder Lord Abbett & Company Increased Its Holding; First Heartland Consultants Upped Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $481,584

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $362.67. About 2.28 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN CHARLES BICKERS COMMENTED VIA EMAIL; 28/03/2018 – BOEING IS SAID TO BE HIT BY WANNACRY RANSOMWARE: SEATTLE TIMES; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONFIDENT WILL MEET 737 DELIVERY TARGETS, COMPANY IS ON TOP OF RECENT ENGINE, FUSELAGE SUPPLY ISSUES; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants to buy another 24 F-18s from Boeing that ae equipped with “stealth.”; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE IN TALKS W/ AIRBUS, BOEING FOR JET ORDER: RTRS; 05/04/2018 – Feinseth Says There Will Be Little Impact on Boeing From Tariffs (Video); 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Boost Jet Backlogs; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH MET WITH BOEING RECENTLY TO DISCUSS ROLE ON NEW `797′; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Upon Closing of the Transaction, ASG Will Become Part of the Boeing Global Services’ Business; 25/04/2018 – BOEING BOOKED FINAL C-17 CARGO JET SALE TO INDIA IN 1Q

Lord Abbett & Company increased its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (CNC) by 122.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company bought 386,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 701,186 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.23 million, up from 315,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Centene Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.94. About 1.77M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76 million and $356.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 4,935 shares to 6,821 shares, valued at $710,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 5,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IJT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Group Inc Inc owns 1.07 million shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth holds 0.16% or 7,515 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) owns 0.18% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 685 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc stated it has 2,632 shares. M&R Capital reported 1.7% stake. Counsel Incorporated stated it has 0.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Horan Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.7% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Vestor Ltd invested in 1.2% or 17,143 shares. Alyeska Investment Lp accumulated 188,162 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.3% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 117,784 shares. Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability Com invested 0.41% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Clark Management Group has 0.53% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 58,336 shares. Hudock Grp Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.34% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Carlson Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 629 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 22,904 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.