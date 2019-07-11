Centene Del Com (CNC) Market Valuation Declined While Somerset Trust Company Has Raised Position by $421,721; Arosa Capital Management LP Lifted Anadarko Pete (Call) (APC) Holding by $2.61 Million

Somerset Trust Company increased its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (CNC) by 99.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company bought 7,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,964 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $847,000, up from 8,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in Centene Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.13B market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $52.74. About 4.34 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (Call) (APC) by 40.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 57,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.10M, up from 142,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 2.91 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum: Ernest a. Leyendecker EVP, Exploration to Retire; 12/04/2018 – TGS-NOPEC Geophysical: TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Buhari declares tenure extension of APC chairman, others as Illegal; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO SEES FY SALES VOLUME 240 TO 250 MMBOE, SAW 238 TO 248; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 4,661 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 0.22% or 532,640 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 48,276 shares. Blair William And Il stated it has 42,263 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Garrison Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 38,068 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Corp owns 16,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Northern Trust Corp has 6.09M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tci Wealth Inc has 0% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc has 0.14% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Energy Opportunities Cap Management Ltd Llc accumulated 7,665 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 41.00 million shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 552 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 384,708 shares. 23,900 were reported by Art Advisors Lc.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keane Group Inc by 343,388 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 67,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 482,158 shares, and cut its stake in Chart Inds Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Lc invested in 0% or 2,872 shares. Fiera Cap holds 24,884 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 21,800 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 65,616 shares. Meritage Mngmt has invested 0.72% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Rampart Inv Mngmt Com Lc owns 0.07% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 11,651 shares. Principal Gp reported 883,966 shares. Moreover, Greenleaf Trust has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Capital World invested 0.36% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia reported 0.02% stake. Pension Ser owns 483,653 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated invested in 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Thomas White Intll Limited reported 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 22,023 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $500,000 activity.

Somerset Trust Company, which manages about $190.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machscom (NYSE:IBM) by 11,721 shares to 84 shares, valued at $12,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.