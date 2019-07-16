Centene Del Com (CNC) Holding Boosted by Somerset Trust Company; Group One Trading LP Boosted Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Somerset Trust Company increased its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (CNC) by 99.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company bought 7,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,964 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $847,000, up from 8,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in Centene Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.06. About 4.02M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 137.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 29,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,449 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 21,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $145.06. About 5.21M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 29/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO’S ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELED ‘ROSEANNE’ -COMPANY STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc (Call) by 83,700 shares to 44,200 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 58,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,356 shares, and cut its stake in Best Buy Inc (Call).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Disney World Finally Too Expensive? – Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Defensive Names Could Help This Growth Sector ETF – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Magic is Back at Disney – Investorplace.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Disney World’s Huge Price Hike Is Great for SeaWorld and Universal – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “WarnerMedia May Price Its Streaming Service Higher Than Netflix. Why? – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Services reported 3.08% stake. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 0.58% or 34,622 shares. Selway Asset owns 28,891 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp has 107,233 shares. Fca Corp Tx has invested 0.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 70,025 shares. First Republic Investment Management Incorporated holds 0.73% or 1.27 million shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The, a Japan-based fund reported 713,712 shares. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd holds 0.9% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 12,320 shares. Investment Lc owns 61,249 shares. American National Registered Advisor stated it has 0.74% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C has invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 43,015 are held by Coastline. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.47% or 638,365 shares in its portfolio. Greatmark Prtn has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Somerset Trust Company, which manages about $190.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machscom (NYSE:IBM) by 11,721 shares to 84 shares, valued at $12,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.84% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Vantage Lc reported 197,024 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 192,389 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 5,841 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.03% or 42,500 shares. Indexiq Advisors Limited reported 84,193 shares stake. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 799,586 shares in its portfolio. Kepos Lp holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 265,123 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Renaissance Techs Lc holds 0.01% or 147,600 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Llc has invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Acadian Asset holds 0.48% or 2.08M shares. Us National Bank De accumulated 607,828 shares. Frontier Inv Management Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 6,940 shares. United Automobile Association invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Centene (CNC), WellCare (WCG) Stockholders Approve Proposals Regarding Pending Acquisition of WellCare – StreetInsider.com” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.