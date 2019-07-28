Centene Del Com (CNC) Holder Somerset Trust Company Lifted Position; Hormel Foods (HRL) Holder Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $774,400 as Stock Price Declined

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 21.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 17,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 63,566 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 81,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $41.38. About 1.42 million shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 9.65% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 26/05/2018 – USDA: Hormel Foods Products May Be Contaminated With Foreign Matter; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY VOLUME OF 1.2 BLN LBS., UP 3%; ORGANIC VOLUME DOWN 1%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hormel Foods Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRL); 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Backs FY18 Sales $9.7B-$10.1B; 26/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Hormel may step into $600M contest for Chinese condiment company Jiahao; 05/04/2018 – The Makers of Hormel® Natural Choice® Deli Meats Announce New National Ad Featuring Comedic Actress Judy Greer; 30/05/2018 – VALLEY FRESH® Products Certified with American Heart Association® Heart-Check Mark; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Hormel mulls bid for $600 mln Chinese Wasabi maker – Bloomberg; 29/05/2018 – Hormel at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Somerset Trust Company increased its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (CNC) by 99.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company bought 7,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,964 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $847,000, up from 8,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in Centene Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.87 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 205,122 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 42,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mariner Ltd Liability Company, Kansas-based fund reported 24,960 shares. Tudor Et Al reported 35,516 shares stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 785,254 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 1.37M shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Horizon Service Limited Co stated it has 2.1% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System invested in 0.02% or 24,155 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian State Bank has 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 12,386 shares. Eaton Vance, Massachusetts-based fund reported 184,738 shares. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Elk Creek Prns Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Gulf Intl National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited reported 99,710 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 80,380 shares.

Somerset Trust Company, which manages about $190.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machscom (NYSE:IBM) by 11,721 shares to 84 shares, valued at $12,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 14,638 shares to 46,558 shares, valued at $2.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 30,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HRL’s profit will be $192.19M for 28.74 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.

