Centene Del (CNC) Valuation Rose While Healthcor Management LP Has Boosted Holding by $38.33 Million; Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Shareholder Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Lowered Stake as Shares Declined

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 246.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 723,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.97M, up from 293,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.96. About 7.30 million shares traded or 2.77% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 17.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 5,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 28,064 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, down from 33,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $102.37. About 3.79M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm narrowly re-elects 10 directors to board; 17/05/2018 – NXP Semi Favored by 41 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 6, 2018; 20/04/2018 – NXP SEMI GAINS PRE-MKT AS MSCC/MCHP UNDER MOFCOM SIMPLE REVIEW; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND NXP ARE PREPARING TO SEEK ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION FROM FTC, SHOULD IT BECOME NECESSARY; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO CLEAR QUALCOMM-NXP ONCE CONFIDENT OF ZTE DEAL; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – UNCERTAIN IF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS DEAL WILL BE CONSUMMATED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 1, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm and NXP Agree, at MOFCOM Request, to Withdraw and Refile Application for Chinese Regulatory Approval; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20B and $2.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 2.15M shares to 706,379 shares, valued at $26.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 258,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 745,910 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 280 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Twin Mngmt Incorporated has 0.34% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of holds 0.02% or 38,744 shares. State Bank holds 0.01% or 16,880 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.12% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada holds 414 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.38% or 530,505 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc invested in 6,798 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 80,380 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 107,061 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Fred Alger invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Private Trust Co Na has invested 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Profund Advisors Limited stated it has 14,252 shares. 43,140 were accumulated by Aldebaran Financial. 721 were reported by Sun Life Fincl.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $904.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Funds Growth Et (VUG) by 6,450 shares to 9,534 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Plc Sp Adr (NYSE:UL) by 18,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX).