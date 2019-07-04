Centene Del (CNC) Valuation Declined While Intrust Bank Na Has Lifted Stake; Lyon William Homes (WLH) Stock Price Rose While Second Curve Capital Has Cut Its Stake

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 12,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,672 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, up from 12,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.35. About 2.49M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 174,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 527,604 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, down from 702,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $733.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $19.39. About 142,475 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 28.76% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 09/03/2018 – William Lyon Homes Completes Acquisition Of RSI Communities, A Southern California And Texas Based Homebuilder; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $325.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Net $8.33M; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 To William Lyon Homes’ Notes; Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in William Lyon; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q EPS 21C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q New Home Deliveries of 740 Homes

Analysts await William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, down 41.38% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.58 per share. WLH’s profit will be $12.86 million for 14.26 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by William Lyon Homes for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% EPS growth.

More notable recent William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “William Lyon Homes 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “17 Small-Cap Stocks That Could Double – Investorplace.com” published on October 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “William Lyon Homes 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Buy That Could Be Takeover Targets – Investorplace.com” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “William Lyon (WLH) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $131.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 170,000 shares to 231,200 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 67,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 570,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Triton Intl Ltd.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” on June 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “BMO Sees 30% Upside Potential For Molina Healthcare – Benzinga” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth Inc owns 2,012 shares. Polar Asset has 0.05% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 45,000 shares. Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 6,252 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 4.25 million shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). M&T Commercial Bank has 27,975 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Miller Mgmt Lp invested in 453,990 shares or 6.33% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Tdam Usa has invested 0.6% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Paloma Mgmt Company holds 0.11% or 82,931 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Comm invested in 0.04% or 3.77M shares. Bridger Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 1.56% or 371,783 shares. 3.33M were reported by Invesco. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 167,299 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $500,000 activity.