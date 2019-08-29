Centene Del (CNC) Stock Value Rose While York Capital Management Global Advisors Boosted Stake; Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Position in Flextronics Intl LTD (FLEX) Lowered by $71.93 Million as Share Value Declined

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Flextronics Intl Ltd (FLEX) by 98.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 7.19M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The institutional investor held 138,000 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 7.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Flextronics Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $9.58. About 1.53M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 26/03/2018 – Top Factors Driving the Global Automotive Flex Fuel Engine Market | Technavio; 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – Flex Ltd Sees 1Q Rev $6.3B-$6.7B; 15/05/2018 – Flex Logix Co-Founders Awarded Interconnect Patent For Connecting Any Kind Of RAM Between eFPGA Cores To Create Application-Optimized eFPGA Arrays; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Nova Measuring Instruments, Flex, Financial Engines, Mitel; 05/04/2018 – Ooyala Simplifies Video Operations With New Ooyala Flex Media Platform; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Flex Ltd; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – FORD EXPEDITION, EXPLORER, FLEX AND LINCOLN NAVIGATOR AND MKT PRODUCTION CONTINUE UNINTERRUPTED; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in)

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 131.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 406,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 716,442 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.04M, up from 310,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $46.04. About 1.40M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willscot Corp by 872,405 shares to 136,410 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I by 216,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 991,233 shares, and cut its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “More Problems Emerge For This Health Care ETF – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “David Tepper Invests in 2 Managed Care Companies in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Centene To Present At Wells Fargo 2019 Healthcare Conference – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.14 million shares. Wesbanco State Bank invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hartford holds 45,180 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Navellier & Associates reported 6,848 shares. Cqs Cayman Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Magnetar Ltd Liability Co accumulated 134,513 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bb&T Securities Limited Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 45,894 shares. Norinchukin Bank The accumulated 78,420 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Northern Corp reported 4.70M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 15,528 are owned by Qs Investors Ltd Liability Company. Moreover, Great Lakes Advisors Lc has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 7,430 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.29% or 168,000 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp stated it has 1,400 shares. Strs Ohio owns 950,478 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Salarius Pharmaceuticals CEO Issues Letter to Stockholders – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LGI Homes Reveals A New Lineup Of Floor Plans At Its New Community In Colorado Springs – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Shares of Flex Ltd. Are Plummeting Today – Nasdaq” on October 26, 2018. More interesting news about Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3M Stock Can â€˜Flex and Sealâ€™ Its Way to a Recovery – Investorplace.com” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “China’s Huawei seeks compensation from Flex over withheld goods – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $7.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 13,511 shares to 84,299 shares, valued at $10.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 9,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).