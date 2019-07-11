Centene Del (CNC) Stock Value Declined While Miller Investment Management LP Boosted Position; Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Holder Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $398,328

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 4,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 190,211 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99 million, up from 185,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.96 billion market cap company. It closed at $84.08 lastly. It is down 27.90% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 89.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 214,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 453,990 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11 million, up from 239,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.21B market cap company. The stock increased 3.36% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $52.93. About 197,123 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $2.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) by 25,628 shares to 275,741 shares, valued at $29.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase And Company (NYSE:JPM) by 9,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 812,621 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,450 were accumulated by Botty Invsts. New York-based Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 554,437 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Smart Portfolios Ltd Llc owns 114 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt Llc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 391,555 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 2.76M shares. 13,955 are owned by Hightower Trust Services Lta. First Personal Financial Services has 378 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Windward Cap Mngmt Company Ca owns 18,172 shares. Zacks Investment holds 0.6% or 333,138 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Invest Advsr reported 0.07% stake. 463,376 were accumulated by River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Tennessee-based Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company has invested 0.43% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). First Interstate Bank invested in 0.01% or 501 shares. Moreover, Cna Financial has 1.68% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 34,200 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd reported 2,640 shares stake. Tekla Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.28% or 128,295 shares in its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 131,800 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Automobile Association has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Pitcairn holds 13,746 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Huntington Natl Bank reported 472 shares. 51,600 were accumulated by Three Peaks Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership holds 224,834 shares. Palisade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 300,995 shares. Massachusetts Company Ma invested in 9,358 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinebridge LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv reported 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,785 shares to 5,570 shares, valued at $806,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 8,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,463 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity.

