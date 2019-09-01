Centene Del (CNC) Stock Rose While Tpg-Axon Management LP Has Boosted Its Position; Gideon Capital Advisors Has Boosted Holding in Duke Realty (DRE) by $1.01 Million as Stock Value Rose

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 2.86M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 161.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 33,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The hedge fund held 54,502 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 20,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.27. About 1.44M shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $279.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 7,144 shares to 11,182 shares, valued at $505,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 100,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,421 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

