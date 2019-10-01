Centene Del (CNC) Stock Rose While Glenview Capital Management Has Upped Position; State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Lowered Holding in Epr Pptys (EPR) by $18.50 Million

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 104.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 756,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.68M, up from 724,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.73% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 4.19 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by 18.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.17M, down from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Epr Pptys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $76.34. About 150,847 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ EPR Properties, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPR); 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 EPS $3.44-EPS $3.59; 10/04/2018 – REG-EDF : EDF has detected quality deviations on certain welds of the main secondary system of the Flamanville EPR and has begun additional controls; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS WANTS NEW EPR COSTS TO BE COMPETITIVE WITH GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates EPR Properties’ Senior Unsecured Bonds due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q EPS 32c; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Backs 2018 Investment Spending $400M-$700M; 10/04/2018 – China begins fuel loading at long-delayed EPR nuclear project; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASES 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 849,782 shares to 2.39M shares, valued at $233.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvent Electric Plc by 2.34 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.24M shares, and cut its stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Highland Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bb&T Corp reported 0.19% stake. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda has 0.13% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 6,244 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd accumulated 405,428 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Iberiabank, a Louisiana-based fund reported 4,524 shares. Portolan Cap Limited stated it has 190,119 shares. Everence Cap invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Weiss Multi, a Alabama-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0.02% stake. Leavell Investment Management holds 16,084 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Argent Limited Liability Company holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 592,279 shares. Nuwave Invest Management Limited Liability Company invested in 1,544 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc invested in 0% or 337 shares.

Analysts await EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, down 14.56% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.58 per share. EPR’s profit will be $104.71M for 14.14 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by EPR Properties for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.74% negative EPS growth.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 50,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 65.01 million shares or 4.78% more from 62.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens Mgmt Lp holds 28,058 shares. 331 are held by Phocas Corp. Swiss Retail Bank has 0.01% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Pinnacle Partners stated it has 5,352 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 277,600 are held by Renaissance Llc. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 194 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Limited Liability has invested 0% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.03% or 325,233 shares. 8,723 are owned by First Allied Advisory Inc. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) or 14,986 shares. Us National Bank De holds 0% or 12,195 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gru Ltd has invested 0.02% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.1% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 23,288 shares.