Centene Del (CNC) Stock Rose While Aldebaran Financial Raised by $1.14 Million Its Holding; Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Holder First Republic Investment Management Has Lowered Stake as Stock Declined

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 46.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 6,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 7,322 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $604,000, down from 13,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $77.52. About 2.84M shares traded or 29.35% up from the average. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500.

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 21,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 43,140 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $48.7. About 3.99 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% or 239,076 shares in its portfolio. Viking Limited Partnership invested in 4.20M shares or 1.28% of the stock. Charter Trust holds 4,059 shares. 83,572 are held by Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ranger Inv Mgmt Lp accumulated 76 shares. 6,572 were reported by Blair William & Il. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 22,379 shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 2.72% or 234,608 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 183,660 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Trust Fund has invested 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc owns 14,837 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Com holds 1.14 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 329,127 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59M and $142.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 8,172 shares to 31,672 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,785 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $160,688 activity.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $19.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5,901 shares to 30,633 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 4,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).