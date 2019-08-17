Centene Del (CNC) Stock Price Rose While Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Raised Stake; As Washington Fed Com (WAFD) Market Value Rose, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Cut by $4.90 Million Its Stake

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 102.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 9,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 18,064 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, up from 8,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 3.26 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Washington Fed Inc Com (WAFD) by 25.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 175,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 510,194 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74M, down from 685,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Washington Fed Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $34.61. About 285,376 shares traded. Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has risen 9.19% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAFD News: 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC ANNOUNCES BOARD SUCCESSION PLAN UPDATE; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL REPORTS BOARD SUCCESSION PLAN UPDATE; 10/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL 2Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.25%, EST. 3.25%; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL ALLOWS ANCHOR BANCORP TO PURSUE ALTERNATIVES; 10/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL 2Q EPS 57C, EST. 59C; 26/03/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Board Succession Plan Update; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal 2Q EPS 57c; 30/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Cash Dividend of 17 Cents Per Share; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL NAMES THOMAS J. KELLEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Quarterly Earnings Per Share Of $0.57

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc Com (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 705,232 shares to 798,107 shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allstate Corp Com (NYSE:ALL) by 67,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Ducommun Inc Del Com (NYSE:DCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold WAFD shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 66.77 million shares or 3.40% less from 69.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 6.97M shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). State Street Corp holds 0.01% or 3.07M shares. Tower Limited Liability Com (Trc) accumulated 4,891 shares. Ent Services stated it has 65 shares. 219,961 were reported by Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt. Federated Invsts Pa holds 57,652 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.02% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Ims holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) for 9,383 shares. D E Shaw & Inc reported 53,710 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 1.11M shares. Vanguard Gp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8.74M shares. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Northern Corp accumulated 2.91 million shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Washington Federal’s (WAFD) Q2 Earnings Beat, Costs Rise – Zacks.com” on April 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “East West Bancorp (EWBC) Q2 Earnings Match, Stock Up 5.2% – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Washington Federal (WAFD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q3 Release – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Washington Federal Announces a Quick 90-Day Interest-Free Loan to Help Americans During the Federal Government Shutdown – Business Wire” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Washington Federal: A Quality Regional Bank – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. WAFD’s profit will be $52.40M for 13.11 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Washington Federal, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Company accumulated 6,850 shares. Sun Life reported 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Burren Capital Advsrs Ltd accumulated 6.67% or 20,584 shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Gp One Trading Lp has 22,379 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt reported 103,477 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Sei holds 158,021 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Limited reported 2,640 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 121,035 shares. 27,975 are owned by M&T National Bank & Trust. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited accumulated 14,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. National Pension Service holds 0.1% or 483,653 shares. Fdx Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 5,250 shares. Moreover, Swiss Bancorporation has 0.08% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1.37M shares. Rice Hall James & Associates Lc invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Centene’s (NYSE:CNC) Shareholders Feel About Its 162% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Centene (CNC) Announces 2020 Health Insurance Marketplace Expansion – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “David Tepper Invests in 2 Managed Care Companies in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,712 shares to 242,728 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.