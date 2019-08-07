Centene Del (CNC) Stock Price Rose While Buckingham Asset Management Upped Its Stake; Joho Capital Has Upped Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holding by $975,480

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 7,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 14,837 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $788,000, up from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $47.34. About 954,077 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 16,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $178.12. About 139,973 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Centene Corp (CNC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Centene: A Growth Healthcare Stock At A Bargain Value – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Fincl Llc reported 6,763 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 27,736 are owned by Panagora Asset Mgmt. 4.70M were reported by Northern Trust Corporation. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Llc has 77,123 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust accumulated 12,386 shares. C M Bidwell Assoc Limited holds 110 shares. 1.14 million are held by Jennison Assocs Lc. Epoch Prtn invested in 0.55% or 2.38M shares. Cadence Cap Management Lc has 25,668 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Gmt Capital holds 1.68% or 959,020 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Lc has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Fifth Third Savings Bank invested in 0% or 7,456 shares. Navellier Assoc holds 0.06% or 6,848 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Limited Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 107,061 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 61,538 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $793.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 4,238 shares to 219,831 shares, valued at $19.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 61,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,821 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $593.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 270,903 shares to 423,053 shares, valued at $29.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $78.18 million activity. PARSONS RICHARD D also sold $1.26M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $66.44 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Monday, February 25.