Centene Del (CNC) Stake Upped by Buckingham Asset Management Llc; Bank Of Nova Scotia Holding In Celgene (CELG) Was Raised

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 117.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 376,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 696,756 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.74M, up from 320,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $97.13. About 1.07 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 31/05/2018 – CELGENE – ASR PROGRAM WAS FUNDED WITH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND & PROCEEDS OF COMMERCIAL PAPER BORROWINGS CO EXPECTS TO REPAY BY END OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – Celgene: Patricia Hemingway Hall Elected to Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 – News On Juno Therapeutics Inc. (JUNO) Now Under CELG; 05/03/2018 – Parkinson’s Institute and Clinical Center Collaborates With Denali Therapeutics to Explore New Endpoints for Clinical Studies; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 22/05/2018 – Celgene to Present New and Updated Data across a Range of Blood Diseases at EHA 2018; 09/04/2018 – Novartis bets big on gene therapy with $8.7 bln AveXis deal; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 7,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 14,837 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $788,000, up from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $45.69. About 1.90M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate Corp accumulated 46,770 shares. Wellington Shields And Company Llc invested in 0.34% or 7,140 shares. 2,962 are held by North Star Asset Mngmt. Private Trust Na owns 5,367 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Lvw Advisors Lc accumulated 3,543 shares. Drw Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 3,260 shares. Lumina Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 6,100 shares or 0.33% of the stock. 6.75 million were reported by Abrams Capital Lp. Bowling Mgmt Llc stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). The Rhode Island-based Newman Dignan Sheerar Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Kazazian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 2,887 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Kidder Stephen W reported 2,361 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Boussard & Gavaudan Inv Management Llp holds 6.24% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 1.95M shares. Atria Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.07% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:GS) by 71,919 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 74,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,627 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco reported 0.06% stake. Qs Invsts Ltd Com has 15,528 shares. D E Shaw And holds 0.18% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 2.60 million shares. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 47,386 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 26,985 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Com holds 1,866 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 1,400 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 1.72 million shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Llc reported 50,783 shares. Hennessy invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bluecrest Cap holds 4,637 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reported 8,000 shares. Eqis Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 33,589 shares. Fiduciary Tru Com holds 0.05% or 35,674 shares. Viking LP holds 1.28% or 4.20 million shares.