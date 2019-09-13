Centene Del (CNC) Stake Maintained by Vantage Investment Partners Llc; As Merck & Co (MRK) Market Valuation Rose, Cobblestone Capital Advisors Has Cut Holding

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 175.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 346,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 543,200 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.49M, up from 197,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $45.87. About 3.72 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 67.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold 126,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 59,504 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.99M, down from 185,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $82.56. About 3.52 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: LYNPARZA MEDIAN SURVIVAL 19.3 MONTHS; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 12/04/2018 – All Eyes on Lung Cancer With New Data From Merck, Bristol-Myers; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 09/05/2018 – New Study by Merck Animal Health Reveals Many Pet Parents Unprepared for the Dangers Posed by Fleas and Ticks; 01/05/2018 – Health Care Down After Merck, Pfizer Earnings — Health Care Roundup; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA: Study Is Collaboration With Washington University

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 16.51 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aspiriant Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 310 shares. Rwc Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.25% or 67,704 shares. Sns Fincl Group Inc Limited Liability owns 9,351 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 4,653 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh holds 515,528 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Milestone Group invested in 4,577 shares. Canandaigua Savings Bank And Trust invested in 88,557 shares or 1.37% of the stock. Michigan-based World Asset Management Inc has invested 0.8% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0.14% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 1.29 million shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Com stated it has 69,500 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Finance Consulate owns 8,449 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 74,085 shares. Eagle Global Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 162,109 shares. Associated Banc reported 0.75% stake.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDX) by 16,671 shares to 844,697 shares, valued at $33.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 84,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53B and $874.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) by 11,479 shares to 58,651 shares, valued at $8.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 754,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,403 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci China Etf (MCHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.07% or 1.43 million shares in its portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Management Limited Partnership holds 0.32% or 466,680 shares in its portfolio. Vantage Investment Prtnrs Ltd reported 543,200 shares. Petrus Tru Lta invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Carroll Associate holds 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 504 shares. The Hawaii-based C M Bidwell & Ltd has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Jet Cap Investors Limited Partnership invested in 753,740 shares or 7.79% of the stock. Atria Investments Lc owns 5,372 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). State Street stated it has 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Tiverton Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 229,808 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 171 shares. Drw Securities Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Axon Cap Lp reported 38,600 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.