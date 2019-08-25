Centene Del (CNC) Stake Maintained by Roberts Glore & Company Inc; Hutchinson Capital Management Increases Position in National Oil Well Varco (NOV)

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in National Oil Well Varco (NOV) by 97.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 166,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 336,632 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97M, up from 170,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in National Oil Well Varco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $18.71. About 5.50M shares traded or 19.36% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160M; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Rev $1.8B, Below Prior Views; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO CEO CLAY WILLIAMS COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B, EST. $1.81B; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Also Cites Customer-Delayed Deliveries of Equipment; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: OUTLOOK FOR DRILLPIPE SALES BEGUN TO BRIGHTEN; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q REV. $1.8B, EST. $1.94B

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 8,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 17,550 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 8,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 3.68 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86M and $332.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 172,165 shares to 201,997 shares, valued at $10.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “National Oilwell Varco Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 China Stocks Getting Slammed as Trump Wages Currency War – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is National Oilwell Varco A Bargain Around 9-Year Lows? – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “7 Big Oil & Gas Stocks Analysts Want You to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Secor Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.18% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). 51,855 are owned by Paloma Prtn. Trexquant Invest LP holds 73,284 shares. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd holds 0.05% or 15,785 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson & Co has 47,691 shares. Massachusetts Ma reported 3.51 million shares stake. Lyrical Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 1.94% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Daiwa Securities reported 84,982 shares. First Foundation Advisors owns 10,684 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt, United Kingdom-based fund reported 187,450 shares. Riverhead Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Cornerstone Advsrs invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). 2,454 are held by Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora. Qci Asset Inc has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Management Inc accumulated 0.14% or 33,589 shares. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0.08% or 1.37 million shares. Moreover, Fil Ltd has 0.06% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 713,010 shares. Holderness invested in 5,650 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Twin Capital Mngmt has invested 0.34% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Victory Cap Management owns 606,514 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York has invested 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Gmt Capital Corporation holds 1.68% or 959,020 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 166,914 were accumulated by Royal London Asset. Rbf Cap Lc reported 49,760 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Serv owns 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 290 shares. Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership holds 10,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation holds 480 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 0.19% or 703,396 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “David Tepper Invests in 2 Managed Care Companies in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.