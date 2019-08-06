Centene Del (CNC) Stake Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank; As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Share Price Rose, Ballentine Partners Trimmed by $476,523 Its Position

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 30.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 2,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 6,732 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 9,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $162.49. About 491,399 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report Details (Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Rev $3.69B; 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.44; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Market Red Hot, Threatens to Overheat; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 132.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 376,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 661,306 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.12 million, up from 284,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 1.06 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 36,265 shares to 242,791 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 59,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $6.88 million activity. Shares for $236,629 were sold by Black Maria on Friday, February 8. 36,364 shares were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A, worth $5.42 million on Thursday, February 14. Weinstein Donald sold $256,567 worth of stock.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 35,114 shares to 44,667 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gopro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 171,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,400 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

