Centene Del (CNC) Stake Increased by Roberts Glore & Company Inc; As Guidewire Software (GWRE) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Regis Management Co Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.11 Million

Regis Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc sold 11,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 42,994 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, down from 54,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $93.26. About 2.00 million shares traded or 208.07% up from the average. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 20/04/2018 – DJ Guidewire Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRE); 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 8,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 17,550 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 8,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $48.95. About 6.03M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $22.09M for 86.35 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Guidewire -4.7% amid light guidance – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Western National Selects Guidewire InsurancePlatform to Transform Core Operations and Digital Engagement – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Alfa Insurance Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform to Modernize its Core Operations – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Guidewire Software Is Transforming The P&C Insurance Industry – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research Inc, a California-based fund reported 2,680 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated has 11,309 shares. Stephens Ar owns 0.01% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 5,868 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.07% or 7,404 shares. Stockbridge Prtn Lc invested in 2.33 million shares or 8.35% of the stock. B T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt holds 15,996 shares. Frontier Capital Co Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 431,415 shares. Champlain Investment Partners Limited Liability has 0.84% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 987,605 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 136,620 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0.15% or 499,113 shares. Sands Lc holds 147,110 shares. Regal Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 20,978 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Lc owns 39,336 shares. Insurance Company Tx has 0.28% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 55,700 shares. D E Shaw & Communications holds 12,294 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw has invested 0.18% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Arizona State Retirement reported 212,226 shares. Consolidated Inv Grp Incorporated Lc reported 1.18% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Numerixs Inv Technology stated it has 0.3% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.08% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Raymond James reported 266,401 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 22,023 shares. Endurant Capital Lp has 54,995 shares. Monetary Group stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation reported 15,528 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited accumulated 3,238 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Ci has 0.27% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 908,800 shares. Merian Global (Uk) Limited holds 0.01% or 14,600 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 60 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset, a Florida-based fund reported 1.10M shares.