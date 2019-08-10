Centene Del (CNC) Stake Held by Epoch Investment Partners Inc; Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Position Maintained by Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 174.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 95,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 150,865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $29.47. About 908,331 shares traded or 34.49% up from the average. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 134.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 2.38M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.60 million, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $48.7. About 3.94 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $345.36 million activity. 11,754 Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) shares with value of $401,634 were bought by FROST RICHARD W.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57M and $163.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 65,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $662,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 65,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,800 shares, and cut its stake in Qorvo Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.