Centene Del (CNC) Stake Has Raised by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust; Brown Forman (BF.B) Shareholder Bbr Partners Has Lowered Its Position

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 84.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 9,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,230 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 10,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.87 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 17.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 403,434 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.89M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.51M, down from 2.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 1.05 million shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has declined 10.03% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – QTRLY EPS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $0.05 DUE TO TAX REFORM; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING NET SALES GROWTH OF 6% TO 7%; 22/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – ANNOUNCED PRICING OF A $300 MLN 7-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE AND A $300 MLN 20-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for June 6, 2018; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – “EXPECT ONGOING BENEFIT TO EARNINGS & CASH FLOW IN FUTURE YEARS DUE TO TAX REFORM”; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.43 TO $1.48; 21/03/2018 – Tracy Skeans Elected to Brown-Forman Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Brown-Forman Corp Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 21/03/2018 – Brown-Forman: Skeans Increases Board to 14 Directors; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PAUL C. VARGA HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $769.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,115 shares to 43,833 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 4,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFG) by 6,059 shares to 54,364 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 24,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,105 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter Tru reported 4,059 shares stake. Oppenheimer & stated it has 70,388 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Grp One Trading Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 60 shares stake. Putnam Investments Ltd accumulated 426,139 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 58,944 shares. Nordea Invest Ab reported 0.04% stake. Castleark Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 43,900 shares. Cooperman Leon G has invested 0.89% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Asset One Limited holds 0.06% or 217,835 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh owns 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 16,643 shares. Legal & General Public Limited Company holds 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 2.58M shares. Duncker Streett & Co has 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 64,045 were reported by Burney. Schroder Management Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 232 shares.