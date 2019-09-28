Centene Del (CNC) Stake Has Lifted by Consolidated Investment Group Llc; Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) Shareholder Gamco Investors Et Al Trimmed Stake

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 25.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 15,400 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31M, down from 20,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $80.94. About 1.37 million shares traded or 6.71% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Adj EPS $6.45-Adj EPS $6.65; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS SEEK AMERISOURCEBERGEN FILES ON PRE-FILLED SYRINGES; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 37.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 16,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 61,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20M, up from 44,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.17. About 4.55M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 22,099 shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd accumulated 6,438 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc reported 42.81 million shares stake. Piedmont Invest Advisors reported 77,398 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Management holds 0.03% or 1.59 million shares in its portfolio. Conning Incorporated reported 5,860 shares. Wexford LP stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Glenmede Na reported 1.89M shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Pnc Financial Ser Group holds 0.01% or 184,600 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Invests Limited Com accumulated 0.01% or 4,099 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 271 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 26,677 shares.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $190.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 5,000 shares to 22,815 shares, valued at $6.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,098 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $329.16M for 12.81 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Limited Com (NYSE:BG) by 35,800 shares to 360,000 shares, valued at $20.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Versum Matls Inc Com by 89,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL).