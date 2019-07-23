Centene Del (CNC) Shares Declined While Rudman Errol M Has Increased Its Position; First National Trust Co Holds Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO)

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 19,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 179,336 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68 million, up from 160,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $57.78. About 7.72M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN

Rudman Errol M increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 78.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M bought 112,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 254,400 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.51 million, up from 142,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 6.70M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood Palmer reported 5.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Private Advisor Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 248,600 shares. Park Circle holds 2.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 55,500 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 8.19M shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. 55,432 were accumulated by Royal Bank & Trust Of Scotland Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Com. First Midwest National Bank Tru Division invested in 0.93% or 127,095 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur has invested 1.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Campbell Newman Asset Management has invested 4.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Victory Cap accumulated 0.07% or 546,318 shares. Lipe & Dalton holds 5,159 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Lc holds 0.06% or 11,122 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd reported 644,044 shares. Foyston Gordon & Payne owns 451,957 shares for 4.66% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.79% or 361,235 shares in its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 0.79% or 2.45 million shares.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 6,906 shares to 212,712 shares, valued at $13.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 3,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,523 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bancshares Corp holds 27,975 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg Sa holds 0.21% or 479,731 shares in its portfolio. Commerce Bancorp, a Missouri-based fund reported 16,880 shares. Smithfield Tru stated it has 220 shares. Bridger Mgmt Ltd Liability has 1.56% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 371,783 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc invested in 2,218 shares. Jennison Limited Liability Corp owns 1.14M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Agf Invs Inc holds 0.77% or 1.30 million shares in its portfolio. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 1,400 shares. Usa Portformulas Corp owns 2 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc invested in 0.39% or 131,800 shares. Murphy Cap Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Assetmark Incorporated owns 355,339 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 216,692 shares.

