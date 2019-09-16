Centene Del (CNC) Shareholder Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Decreased Holding by $7.09 Million; As Stoneridge (SRI) Share Price Rose, Holder Portolan Capital Management Lowered Stake by $10.95 Million

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) by 71.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 353,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.02% . The hedge fund held 142,660 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50M, down from 495,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.45. About 17,761 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 136,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 524,954 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.53M, down from 661,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $46.03. About 1.51 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 8.99% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $401.19 million for 11.86 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.61% negative EPS growth.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 66,515 shares to 304,489 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Steris Plc by 8,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

Analysts await Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. SRI’s profit will be $10.40 million for 22.01 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Stoneridge, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $929.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mimecast Ltd. by 177,970 shares to 579,076 shares, valued at $27.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hyrecar Inc. by 87,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 733,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Conns Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN).