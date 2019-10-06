Centene Del (CNC) Shareholder Viking Global Investors LP Increased Its Stake by $509.38 Million; Texas Instrs (TXN) Shareholder Alpha Cubed Investments Cut Its Position as Share Value Rose

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 5,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 118,318 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.58M, down from 124,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $130.14. About 3.94 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 233.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 9.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 13.99M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $733.87M, up from 4.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.57. About 3.13 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $863.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 116,995 shares to 455,897 shares, valued at $13.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 55,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,312 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.30B for 23.07 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $22.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 290,693 shares to 11.38M shares, valued at $425.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 92,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,146 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).