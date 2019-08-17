Centene Del (CNC) Shareholder Tpg-Axon Management LP Upped Holding; Jackson Square Partners Decreased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 399,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 19.68M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476.40M, down from 20.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.66. About 4.25 million shares traded or 49.67% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 30/05/2018 – European Commission Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Buy; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Announcing Deal to Buy Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 billion; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR 18.4 BLN EURO; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA; 09/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Vodafone Acquires Liberty Global’s Continental Assets; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO FRIES ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – EU conditionally clears Liberty Global’s purchase of Dutch cable operator Ziggo; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 3.26 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T holds 45,894 shares. 517,772 are owned by Adage Cap Lc. Rbf Limited Co owns 49,760 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd owns 265,712 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Monetary Mngmt stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc reported 1,488 shares. Jump Trading Lc holds 4,098 shares. Brookstone Cap owns 6,865 shares. Cypress Capital Gru has 0.2% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 18,034 shares. D E Shaw And holds 0.18% or 2.60 million shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust invested in 8,560 shares. The California-based Whittier Tru has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Tower Capital Llc (Trc) accumulated 7,364 shares. Smith Moore And reported 10,459 shares stake. Menora Mivtachim Holding invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

