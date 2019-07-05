Centene Del (CNC) Shareholder Tpg-Axon Management LP Raised Stake; Cim Cut Its Holding in Trex Co (TREX) by $604,205 as Valuation Declined

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $51.65. About 1.16M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 50.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 9,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,526 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $586,000, down from 19,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $72.84. About 690,764 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 9.94% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.51% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Bancshares And Trust Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 908 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Pdt Prtn Ltd Liability Company holds 0.21% or 59,036 shares. Maryland Cap Mgmt accumulated 192,442 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn has invested 0.72% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Moreover, Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 29,153 shares. Brown Advisory Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 14,830 shares. Stephens Ar invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Invesco Limited owns 0.03% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 1.22M shares. Swiss Bancshares invested in 107,100 shares. Nomura holds 0% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 4,603 shares. Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 15,292 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 8,746 shares. 7,000 are owned by Whalerock Point Ptnrs Llc.

Analysts await Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 12.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.73 per share. TREX’s profit will be $37.44M for 28.45 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Trex Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Trex Dream Deck for 2019 HGTV Dream Home NYSE:TREX – GlobeNewswire” on December 07, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Trex Q1 earnings miss reflects new product start-up costs – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Trex Company Announces New Multi-Year Capital Expenditure Program to Support Expanding Product Demand – Business Wire” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Trex Stumbled in Q1, and What It Means Going Forward – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Centene (CNC), WellCare (WCG) Stockholders Approve Proposals Regarding Pending Acquisition of WellCare – StreetInsider.com” on June 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Centene (CNC) Announces Purchase of Expanded Stake In Ribera Salud – StreetInsider.com” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can CVS Stock Overcome the Latest Wrench in Its Aetna Merger? – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Centene and WellCare stockholders back tie-up – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Centene Corp (CNC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Viking Glob Invsts Lp has 1.28% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cornerstone has invested 0.53% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Fil accumulated 713,010 shares. Columbus Circle invested 0.19% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Contravisory Investment invested in 352 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 1.35 million shares. Dubuque Bankshares Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Modera Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,150 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 217,339 shares. Magnetar Ltd Liability holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 134,513 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.28% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1.15M shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 54 shares. 232 were accumulated by Schroder Invest Management Gp. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).