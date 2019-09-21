Centene Del (CNC) Shareholder Tpg-Axon Management LP Lowered Its Holding; Air Prods & Chems (APD) Position Lifted by Fil Ltd

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 47.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 16,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 52,984 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.99 million, up from 36,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $221.55. About 832,096 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise

Tpg-Axon Management Lp decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 75.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp sold 118,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 38,600 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02M, down from 157,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.39. About 6.13 million shares traded or 25.85% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal

Fil Ltd, which manages about $66.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 87,709 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $139.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 51,576 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,144 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Clearbridge Llc has 0.2% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1.03 million shares. Goelzer Inv Mngmt Inc accumulated 33,076 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Lord Abbett Com Lc holds 0.24% or 330,200 shares. Mai Capital Management stated it has 6,629 shares. 193,388 are owned by Davenport And Ltd Liability Corporation. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Lc reported 534 shares. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0.01% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus reported 15,861 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 10, a Alabama-based fund reported 8,378 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 1,610 shares. Sageworth Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Williams Jones And Assoc Limited Liability Corp has 80,965 shares. Martin Currie Limited holds 58,495 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 41,682 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Welch Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 456 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 8.99% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $405.13M for 11.96 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adage Cap Partners Group Ltd Com reported 502,672 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Twin Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 116,705 shares. Allstate Corp accumulated 37,189 shares. Aldebaran holds 1.59% or 44,015 shares. Eqis Inc stated it has 38,546 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Three Peaks Mgmt Lc has 32,301 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Axon Cap Lp has invested 4.23% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Tcw reported 771,188 shares stake. Franklin Resources Incorporated reported 555,304 shares. Advisers Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Wetherby Asset Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 5,436 shares. Carmignac Gestion reported 1.97% stake. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 4,984 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Tpg-Axon Management Lp, which manages about $5.78 billion and $47.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 50,400 shares to 216,200 shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.