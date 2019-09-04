Centene Del (CNC) Shareholder Tpg-Axon Management LP Has Upped Holding by $5.40 Million; Scott & Selber Has Trimmed Its Stake in Align Technology (ALGN) by $1.53 Million as Stock Value Declined

Scott & Selber Inc decreased its stake in Align Technology (ALGN) by 44.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc sold 5,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 6,590 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 11,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Align Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $5.2 during the last trading session, reaching $177.91. About 1.72 million shares traded or 33.41% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q NET REV. $436.9M, EST. $408.3M; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub (SDC) Dispute; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q Rev $460M-$470M; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.06; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Hosts 2018 Investor Day; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element Intraoral Scanner; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SUES ALIGN TECHNOLOGIES FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces Invisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $46.14. About 3.04M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 1.10 million shares or 0.22% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 28,177 shares. Atria Limited Co has 44,935 shares. Ranger Invest Management Limited Partnership invested in 76 shares or 0% of the stock. State Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 166,550 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 59,971 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus owns 38,744 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1.37 million shares. 187,306 were reported by C Wide Gru A S. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 212,226 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 2,218 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks has 0.03% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 35,086 shares. Highland Capital Ltd reported 16,903 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 9,930 shares. Eminence Capital Limited Partnership owns 2.83M shares.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21 million and $191.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 11,272 shares to 14,572 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Limited Company has invested 0.06% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Tru Co Of Vermont holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 318 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0.02% stake. Korea Inv invested in 84,116 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 733 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.05% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Profund Advsr Lc holds 0.09% or 6,818 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.1% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). 10 were accumulated by Adirondack Trust Comm. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 1,047 shares. Cibc Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10,410 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) reported 730 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 2,500 were reported by Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Llc. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.05% or 11,500 shares. Partner Fund LP accumulated 212,889 shares.

