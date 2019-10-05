Centene Del (CNC) Shareholder Tpg-Axon Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding; West Coast Financial Stake in Teradyne (TER) Upped by $2.83 Million

Tpg-Axon Management Lp decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 75.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp sold 118,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 38,600 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02M, down from 157,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.57. About 3.13 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 62.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 60,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The institutional investor held 156,631 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.50M, up from 96,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.00B market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 1.99M shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE INC – “DEMAND OUTLOOK FOR 2018 MOBILE DEVICE TEST CAPACITY DECLINED SHARPLY IN QUARTER”; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSlresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q NET REV. $487M, EST. $478.2M; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE BUYS MOBILE INDUSTRIAL ROBOTS FOR EUR 121M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 52c; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobil; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Reports Revenue and Earnings Growth in First Quarter 2018; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Buys 2.1% Position in Teradyne; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSIresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TER shares while 126 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 156.25 million shares or 2.03% less from 159.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock holds 0.03% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) or 17.06M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 156,234 shares. Grimes And Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 9,573 shares. Smithfield Trust invested 0% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Schroder Invest Mgmt stated it has 9,441 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs reported 0.14% stake. D E Shaw has 0.04% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Chicago Equity Partners Lc invested 0.11% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Alps Advsr Inc reported 9,668 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). 9,196 are owned by Sumitomo Life Com. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 37,095 shares. Riverhead Cap Limited owns 0.23% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 131,213 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 1.49M shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $437.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 2,793 shares to 11,156 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 5,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,629 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 8.99% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $396.55M for 11.23 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.61% negative EPS growth.

Tpg-Axon Management Lp, which manages about $5.78 billion and $47.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 50,400 shares to 216,200 shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miller Mngmt Lp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 420,226 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability Co holds 6,349 shares. Jennison Assocs Llc stated it has 1.54 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Tcw has 771,188 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corp has 343,503 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Comm accumulated 11,560 shares. Whittier Trust has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 2,112 shares. Jet Cap Investors Ltd Partnership stated it has 7.79% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Oakbrook Ltd Liability Company has 22,704 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department has 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 3,280 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 22,422 shares. Fil Limited stated it has 684,555 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc holds 0.01% or 18,062 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Inv reported 436,564 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

