Centene Del (CNC) Shareholder Tpg-Axon Management LP Has Lifted Holding; St James Investment Company Lowered Holding in The Walt Disney Company (DIS) by $466,977

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 4,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 251,358 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.91M, down from 255,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 3.26 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 32,000 shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $65.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 40,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

