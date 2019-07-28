Centene Del (CNC) Shareholder Synovus Financial Has Boosted Its Holding by $2.42 Million; State Street Lifted Its Freeport (FCX) Position by $22.10 Million

State Street Corp increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 1.84M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67.61 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $871.47 million, up from 65.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 14.34 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS COPPER IS HEADING TOWARD SIGNIFICANT DEFICITS; 18/05/2018 – INDONESIA STATE-OWNED ENTERPRISE MINISTER COMMENTS ON FREEPORT; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT: INDONESIA IS IN TALKS WITH RIO ON GRASBERG DIVESTMENT; 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280961 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 24/04/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan 1Q Rev $4.87B; 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280369 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 07/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan Says Copper Market Is Primed for Another Rally; 06/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN – LANGHAM RESIGNATION WAS TENDERED IN ACCORDANCE WITH TERMS OF AGREEMENT FOLLOWING A DECREASE IN ICAHN GROUP’S SHARE OWNERSHIP; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA GOVT REMAINS IN TALKS WITH RIO TINTO RIO.L ON BUYING ITS 40 PCT STAKE IN GRASBERG MINE CONTRACT – FREEPORT CEO; 23/05/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC RIO.L – CONFIRMS THAT DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN RIO TINTO, INALUM AND FREEPORT ARE ONGOING, INCLUDING AS TO PRICE

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 108.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 45,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,485 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, up from 41,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.87M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Fin Advsrs Ltd reported 85,788 shares. Campbell & Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.14% or 5,188 shares. 167,299 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd Llc holds 0.15% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 20,300 shares. Tributary Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 22,900 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication stated it has 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Mackay Shields Limited Liability reported 0.1% stake. Moneta Group Advisors Lc holds 38,004 shares. First Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 987,452 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T accumulated 239,321 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab stated it has 0.17% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Pennsylvania-based Valley National Advisers Inc has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 6,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. York Cap Glob Advisors Lc holds 716,442 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 38,390 shares to 3,059 shares, valued at $383,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWG) by 235,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,534 shares, and cut its stake in Avanos Med Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors And Cabot Inc reported 0.07% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Adage Capital Ptnrs Grp Incorporated Limited stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). The New York-based Highbridge Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). 13,289 are owned by Sigma Planning. D E Shaw & Incorporated holds 53,849 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 126,648 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Diligent Investors Ltd Llc holds 0.13% or 17,378 shares in its portfolio. Park Corporation Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 11,593 shares. Pension Service has invested 0.09% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Parametric Associate Lc has 3.84M shares. Indexiq Advsrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). American National Ins Company Tx has 0.01% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 13,500 shares. 291,943 are owned by Walleye Trading Lc. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 0.26% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 2.62 million shares.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 20,947 shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $49.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) by 236,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.