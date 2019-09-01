Centene Del (CNC) Shareholder Rudman Errol M Has Boosted Its Holding; Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Increased Position in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by $4.89 Million

Rudman Errol M increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 78.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M bought 112,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 254,400 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.51M, up from 142,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 3.04M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE)

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 143,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 3.90 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.22M, up from 3.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 2.24M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE CONCLUDES FIRST QUARTER MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL; 12/04/2018 – CVC, MESSER, CARLYLE, ONEX, BLACKSTONE, TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CHOSEN FOR SECOND ROUND OF BIDS FOR LINDE, PRAXAIR DIVESTITURES; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Is Abandoning Merger Agreement With Blackstone’s Rhodia Acetow Business; 30/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE BUYS CIRSA; NO TERMS; 19/04/2018 – GRAY: BX PLANS MORE GROWTH INVESTING IN ASIA, LIFE-SCI; 09/03/2018 – Blackstone is Building BlackRock-Like Analytics Business (Video); 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Fee-Related Earnings $333M; 30/04/2018 – Blackstone push into subprime car loans; 06/03/2018 – SOLOTAR SEES INDIVIDUALS COMPRISING HALF OF BX ASSETS IN 10 YRS; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Economic EPS 65c

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Rudman Errol M, which manages about $148.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 17,000 shares to 62,970 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 0.09% or 4.25M shares. Moreover, Leuthold Limited Co has 1.18% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 165,476 shares. 98,400 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.31% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1.10M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 399,788 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.09% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Rbf Cap Ltd holds 0.31% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 49,760 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 183,660 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 21,692 shares stake. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The invested in 0.05% or 78,420 shares. Oz Ltd Partnership accumulated 701,366 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 18,447 shares. Highland Limited reported 0.07% stake. 1.15 million are owned by Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp. Gmt Capital has 959,020 shares.

