Centene Del (CNC) Shareholder Roberts Glore & Company Boosted Its Position; Republic Services (RSG) Stock Rose While Martingale Asset Management LP Increased Its Stake

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 8,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 17,550 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 8,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 2.86 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 44,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 649,470 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.21 million, up from 604,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $89.25. About 1.12 million shares traded or 13.58% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings.

