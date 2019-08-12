Centene Del (CNC) Shareholder Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increased Position by $490,939; Bb&T (BBT) Holder Cypress Capital Management Has Upped Position by $488,750

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bb&T Corporation (BBT) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 10,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 211,041 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.82M, up from 200,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.35. About 2.77M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 84.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 9,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 20,230 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 10,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $48.7. About 3.99 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Management Limited reported 47,386 shares. First Mercantile Tru has 8,560 shares. Axon Limited Partnership holds 157,300 shares or 17.54% of its portfolio. Bb&T stated it has 0.23% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Omers Administration Corp has 24,400 shares. Victory Management has 0.07% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 606,514 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 238,296 shares. Assetmark Inc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Leavell Investment Mgmt reported 26,884 shares. Ci Investments has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia accumulated 166,550 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Inc has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Andra Ap owns 143,400 shares. State Street Corp has 17.27 million shares. Moneta Invest Advsr Limited Liability invested in 38,004 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 24,046 shares to 66,618 shares, valued at $7.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 13,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,530 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $540.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 102,020 shares to 315,533 shares, valued at $13.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 51,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,830 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL).