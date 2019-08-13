Centene Del (CNC) Shareholder Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Raised Its Stake by $583,000; S&T Bank Has Increased Its Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Stake by $2.42 Million; Share Price Rose

S&T Bank increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 42.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 219,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The institutional investor held 736,738 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77 million, up from 517,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $537.78M market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.44. About 225,426 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 21,800 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.59% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $49.68. About 2.28M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 14,900 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). 28,658 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Los Angeles & Equity Rech has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). 107,507 were accumulated by Qs Ltd Liability Com. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc reported 50 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Company reported 107,571 shares. Parametric Lc reported 0% stake. S&T Bank & Trust Pa invested 1.97% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Whittier invested 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Weiss Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 223,203 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd invested in 0.01% or 16,332 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management reported 0% stake. 65,659 are owned by Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN) by 19,525 shares to 130,833 shares, valued at $10.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 13,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,014 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 24,445 shares to 73,446 shares, valued at $5.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 24,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,200 shares, and cut its stake in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN).