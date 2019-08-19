Centene Del (CNC) Shareholder Integre Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position by $3.48 Million; Wix Com LTD (WIX) Stake Held by Aristeia Capital Llc

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 190.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 65,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 100,071 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31 million, up from 34,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 3.72 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 80,800 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76 million, up from 67,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $143.8. About 320,547 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Israel’s Wix.com Q2 profit up, raises 2019 revenue outlook – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Wix and GMO Epsilon Introduce Enhanced Payment Options in Japan… – PRNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Caterpillar, Snap, UPS, Chipotle – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wix.com, Up Over 65% in 2019, Is Still a Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wix -9.6% on downside outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fincl Associate owns 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 66 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Regions Financial Corp holds 167 shares. Massachusetts Financial Service Ma owns 358,905 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Jackson Square Prtnrs Lc reported 1.63M shares. Asset Mgmt reported 2,136 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And reported 0.01% stake. Sei Invests Company has 0.11% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Wellington Management Llp owns 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 336,579 shares. California Employees Retirement System has 49,137 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 7,369 shares or 0% of the stock. Highstreet Asset Management accumulated 497 shares. 75,228 are held by Vanguard Grp. National Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 2,000 shares.

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79 billion and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 996,670 shares to 10.61M shares, valued at $786.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 12.45M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82.40M shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn).

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $165.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 19,965 shares to 26,575 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 6,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,424 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.