Centene Del (CNC) Shareholder Integre Asset Management Has Boosted Stake; Fragasso Group Upped American Tower New (AMT) Stake by $438,916

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 190.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 65,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 100,071 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31 million, up from 34,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.23. About 5.13M shares traded or 4.40% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 2,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 15,804 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 13,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $8.59 during the last trading session, reaching $224. About 2.83 million shares traded or 60.29% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sivik Global Healthcare Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.57% stake. High Pointe Mgmt Lc reported 1.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Livingston Group Inc Asset Management Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management), Tennessee-based fund reported 13,200 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Regions Fincl Corporation invested in 9,412 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 3.33M shares. Meristem Family Wealth Lc holds 0.35% or 19,450 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na holds 65,616 shares. Oppenheimer owns 70,388 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Winslow Lc owns 0.03% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 95,970 shares. Moneta Group Inc Inv Advsr Lc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Schroder Invest Mgmt Group holds 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 232 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 0.17% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 327,359 shares. Brinker Cap holds 12,196 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board owns 0.08% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 156,488 shares.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $165.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 39,823 shares to 13,748 shares, valued at $787,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 6,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,248 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corp invested 0.17% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Personal Capital Corp, California-based fund reported 255,222 shares. Seabridge Investment Ltd Liability Co invested in 200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.18% or 23,115 shares. 1St Source Bancorp owns 1,225 shares. The New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Company has invested 0.25% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Institute For Wealth Management Ltd holds 0.11% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2,673 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 1.73M shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 7,333 shares. Pension Service holds 0.35% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 461,093 shares. Franklin Resource Inc holds 0.34% or 3.20M shares in its portfolio. Osborne Prtn Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 1,120 shares. Tdam Usa holds 1,532 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 1,700 shares. Kames Cap Public Ltd stated it has 2.51% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06 million and $468.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 7,689 shares to 6,207 shares, valued at $264,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 8,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,727 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DON).

