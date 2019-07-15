Centene Del (CNC) Shareholder Horizon Investment Services Increased Its Holding by $1.43 Million; Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Price Declined While Meritage Portfolio Management Has Decreased Position by $3.06 Million

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 36,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,852 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 million, down from 80,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $79.73. About 18.04 million shares traded or 58.94% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 11/05/2018 – Health charity Wellcome pledges funds, calls for rapid response to Ebola in Congo; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 06/04/2018 – A melanoma combo therapy that combined drugs from Merck and Incyte failed to meet the main goal in a study; 23/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE – MERCK RECEIVES PATENT FOR CRISPR TECHNOLOGY IN CHINA; 21/05/2018 – FACTBOX-From sterling crises to Brexit, the tests of Bank of England bosses; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 01/05/2018 – Health Care Down After Merck, Pfizer Earnings — Health Care Roundup; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 87.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 27,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,149 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, up from 31,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 5.94M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Great Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Benzinga” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Almost Some Half-Day Fireworks – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Washington Worries Trigger Bearish Merck Options Trades – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 36,701 shares to 117,117 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB) by 20,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Bank Etf (KBE).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96 billion for 17.33 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $146.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 13,701 shares to 137,595 shares, valued at $10.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

